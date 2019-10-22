|
On October 18, 2019, Carole Ann Gibison (nee Flynn) beloved wife of Joseph F. Gibison, Jr.; devoted mother of Kathleen Carole "KC" Gibison and Joseph F. Gibison, III (Christine); loving grandmother of Joseph F. Gibison, IV and Colette "Coco" Flynn Gibison; dear sister of Brian Flynn (Tricia); also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Friday, October 25th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, Towson on Saturday, October 26th at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart, 1001 W. Joppa Rd.; Baltimore, MD 21204 www.missionhelpers.org or Pregnancy Center North, 6805 York Road #2; Baltimore, MD 21212 www.pcnorth.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019