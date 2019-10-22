Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Towson, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Gibison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ann Gibison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Ann Gibison Notice
On October 18, 2019, Carole Ann Gibison (nee Flynn) beloved wife of Joseph F. Gibison, Jr.; devoted mother of Kathleen Carole "KC" Gibison and Joseph F. Gibison, III (Christine); loving grandmother of Joseph F. Gibison, IV and Colette "Coco" Flynn Gibison; dear sister of Brian Flynn (Tricia); also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Friday, October 25th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, Towson on Saturday, October 26th at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart, 1001 W. Joppa Rd.; Baltimore, MD 21204 www.missionhelpers.org or Pregnancy Center North, 6805 York Road #2; Baltimore, MD 21212 www.pcnorth.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now