Carole Ann Zissimos, age 71, of Middle River, MD passed away on November 7, 2019. Carole was the loving spouse of the late Joseph Day Zissimos; beloved mother of Vanessa Schley (Stephen Schauer), Joseph Scott Zissimos (Karen), and Christian W. Zissimos (Patricia); loved sister of Catherine Stein (Robert), Dorothy Engler (Harry), Beatrice Allan (Robert), and Raymond Hieronimus (Terry); devoted grandmother of Alayna (Benjamin), Katelyn (Christopher), Nicholas (Nicole), Danielle (Mark), Jakob, Jonathan (Allison) and Bradley (Emily); great grandmother of Braxtyn, Kaylee and Jaxson; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at 10 am at the funeral home. The family welcomes flowers. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019