Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Zissimos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ann Zissimos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Ann Zissimos Notice
Carole Ann Zissimos, age 71, of Middle River, MD passed away on November 7, 2019. Carole was the loving spouse of the late Joseph Day Zissimos; beloved mother of Vanessa Schley (Stephen Schauer), Joseph Scott Zissimos (Karen), and Christian W. Zissimos (Patricia); loved sister of Catherine Stein (Robert), Dorothy Engler (Harry), Beatrice Allan (Robert), and Raymond Hieronimus (Terry); devoted grandmother of Alayna (Benjamin), Katelyn (Christopher), Nicholas (Nicole), Danielle (Mark), Jakob, Jonathan (Allison) and Bradley (Emily); great grandmother of Braxtyn, Kaylee and Jaxson; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at 10 am at the funeral home. The family welcomes flowers. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -