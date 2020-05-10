On May 3, 2020 Carole Boone Stolba beloved wife of the late Lawrence Kenneth Stolba; dear daughter of the late Anna (nee Fecher) and Chester Aloysius Boone. dear aunt of Linda Meyer (nee Stolba)
A Private Graveside Service will be held. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Pius X Church 6428 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.