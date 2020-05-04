On May 2, 2020, Carole L. Kanefsky (nee Lipsitz), of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 77. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry Kanefsky. She is survived by her children, Eve K. (Craig) Phythyon and Mitchell (Robin) Kanefsky, her sister, Harriet (Burton) Gelvar, grandchildren, Eric P. Phythyon, Rachel Kanefsky, and Aaron Kanefsky, and was a beloved aunt, great-aunt, and friend.
Carole was the family baker and cook. No matter the holiday, Mom cooked- it gave her pleasure. She always thought of others before herself. Sincere and selfless when it came to caring for her husband and family.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Cantor's Music Fund, B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd, Pepper Pike, Ohio 44124.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 6, 2020.