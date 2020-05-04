Carole L. Kanefsky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 2, 2020, Carole L. Kanefsky (nee Lipsitz), of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 77. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry Kanefsky. She is survived by her children, Eve K. (Craig) Phythyon and Mitchell (Robin) Kanefsky, her sister, Harriet (Burton) Gelvar, grandchildren, Eric P. Phythyon, Rachel Kanefsky, and Aaron Kanefsky, and was a beloved aunt, great-aunt, and friend.

Carole was the family baker and cook. No matter the holiday, Mom cooked- it gave her pleasure. She always thought of others before herself. Sincere and selfless when it came to caring for her husband and family.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Cantor's Music Fund, B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd, Pepper Pike, Ohio 44124.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved