|
|
Carole Ann Richards (nee Burton), 64, of Orlando, Florida passed away of heart disease on January 28, 2020. The daughter of the late Robert Burton Sr. and Joan Weitzel (nee Johnson) was born in Baltimore, MD. Carole is survived by her mother Joan, her husband of twenty-three years Ronald Richards; her sons Timothy Butler and Justin Butler and her daughter-in-law Jessica; grandson Elias; three siblings, Bonnie and her husband Keith Dubbs, Robert and his wife Suzanne Burton, and Linda and her husband Manny Papadimitriou, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and three canine children. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Burton, brother Audie Burton, and stepfather Jack Weitzel. Carole was an excellent baker and made the best peanut butter eggs. She was known for her kindness, patriotism, baking, and devout faith. Family and friends will be received at 2pm with a time of prayer and remembrance starting at 3pm on February 22nd at Centre Methodist Church 2409 Rocks Rd Forest Hill, MD 21050. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held in the Centre Methodist Church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund in memory of Carole Richards would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2020