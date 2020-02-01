|
Suddenly, On January 24, 2020, Carole Brent Simmonds, beloved daughter of John C. Ulrich, D.D.S. and Emily Mercer Ulrich, loved and cherished sister of John C. Ulrich, Jr. of Savannah, Ga., Mary Anne McKinnon of Baltimore, and Kathryn E. Tsai (Dr. Allan Tsai) of Columbia, Md.
Friends may visit the family at the Family Owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road at (beltway Exit 26A) on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10-11AM. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carole's name may be made to: Defenders of Animal Rights, Inc., 14412 Old York Road, P.O. Box 25, Phoenix, Md. 21131 or The Pro Bono Counseling Project, P.O. Box 662, Riderwood, Md. 21139.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020