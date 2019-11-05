|
|
Carole Brown Thompson, of Halethorpe, MD suddenly passed away on September 30th, 2019 at the age of 70. Carole is survived by her husband Rev. Henry (Hank) C. Thompson, III, daughter and son-in-law, LeNora and David Clampitt, granddaughter Justice Clampitt and grandson Jacob Clampitt, sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Tim Muir, brothers Charlie and Cary Brown, and Sid Keaton. There will be a Visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Hubbard Funeral Home, 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21229.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 5, 2019