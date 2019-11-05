Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3300
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Thompson Notice
Carole Brown Thompson, of Halethorpe, MD suddenly passed away on September 30th, 2019 at the age of 70. Carole is survived by her husband Rev. Henry (Hank) C. Thompson, III, daughter and son-in-law, LeNora and David Clampitt, granddaughter Justice Clampitt and grandson Jacob Clampitt, sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Tim Muir, brothers Charlie and Cary Brown, and Sid Keaton. There will be a Visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Hubbard Funeral Home, 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21229.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -