Carole Wunder

Wunder, on July 3, 2020, Carole Lee, of Westminster, beloved mother of Christopher Wunder (Valerie), Gregory Lee Wunder and fiancé Cheryl Panuska and Jeffery Wunder (Denise), and 9 grandchildren. She was adored by her friends and family and loved the Ravens, Old Westerns and Bingo.
Friends may call on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Interment Lorraine Park Cemetery.
Condolences at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
.