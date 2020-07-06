1/1
Carole Wunder
Wunder, on July 3, 2020, Carole Lee, of Westminster, beloved mother of Christopher Wunder (Valerie), Gregory Lee Wunder and fiancé Cheryl Panuska and Jeffery Wunder (Denise), and 9 grandchildren. She was adored by her friends and family and loved the Ravens, Old Westerns and Bingo.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Interment Lorraine Park Cemetery.

Condolences at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
JUL
9
Service
12:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
July 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Leslie Bender
