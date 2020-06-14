Dr. Carolina Cruz Custodio
1938 - 2020
Dr. Carolina Cruz Custodio passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home in Rosedale, MD from complications of acute myeloid leukemia.

"Carol", to some of her friends, "Lina" to others and "Dr Custodio" as so many patients and coworkers knew her, was born in the Philippines on June 28,1938 to Godofredo Custodio and Felipa Cruz Custodio. She graduated from the University of Santo Thomas in 1962 with her Degree in Medicine and came to the United States where she completed her training in Internal Medicine. She was a dedicated and hard working physician who cared for her patients and their families in the Veterans Administration Medical Center for over 40 years, from March 3, 1974 to August 29, 2014. She lived and worked at the Fort Howard VA Medical Center until it closed in 2000 and then worked at the Loch Raven and the Perry Point VA Medical Centers until she retired in 2016.

She is survived by her sisters, Josefina Galita and Aurora Valenzuela, her brothers-in-law, Oswaldo Galita and Rolando Valenzuela Sr, her sister-in-law Lydia Custodio, her 3 nephews/adopted sons, Dr. Oliver Galita, Rolando Valenzuela Jr, and Allan Valenzuela, their wives, Hieu Valenzuela and Ivana Villanueva, and her three grandsons, Joshua Galita, Samuel Galita, and Sol Valenzuela.

"Auntie", as her sons and grandsons called her, loved her family deeply. She cared for her parents in their elder years and raised her 3 boys, Oliver, Rolando and Allan, all while working tirelessly for her patients as a physician. She leaves behind a legacy of love and caring as she touched the lives of so many people. She will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, mD 21236 on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton) on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
19
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
