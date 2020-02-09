Home

Epiphany Episcopal Church
2216 Pot Spring Rd
Timonium, MD 21093
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Epiphany Episcopal Church
2216 Pot Spring Rd
Timonium, MD
Caroline Anne DANN Notice
On February 5, 2020, Caroline Anne (nee Jones); beloved wife of Wallace Dann; devoted mother of Katherine Roberts; Geoffrey Dann and his wife Wendy, and Pamela Dann Butler; dear sister of Matilda Jones Bayless and her husband James Pfefferkorn and Carol Carlson. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, 2/15, 11:00AM, at Epiphany Episcopal Church, 2216 Pot Spring Rd., Timonium, MD 21093. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org/donate
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020
