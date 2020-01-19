|
On January 15, 2020 Caroline "Nana" Jablonski, devoted wife of the late Frank J. Jablonski, Loving mother of Dolores and John Shaeffer, the late Mary Anton (nee Jablonski), and Donna and Frank Jablonski.
Loving Nana of her grandchildren, Lori Shaeffer, Crystal and Eddie Anton, and Amanda and David Jablonski. And all the children she nurtured throughout her lifetime.
As per Carol's wishes, her body has been donated for medical education and research with the State Anatomy Board.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and support.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020