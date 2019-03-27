Home

Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Caroline Trimmer Notice
On March 25, 2019, Caroline Trimmer, beloved wife to the late Donald T. Trimmer; Devoted mother to Donna Pachilis and Kim Jones and her husband Chuck Jones; Loving GaGa to Jessica Placek, Scott Pachilis and Jennifer Jones; Dear great-grandmother to Logan Placek and Desmond Pachilis. Caroline is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road, on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service to celebrate Caroline's life will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11am. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Home Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
