Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Carolyn Chapman

Carolyn Chapman Notice
On March 9, 2020 Carolyn Ann Chapman, devoted daughter of the late Marvin L. Chapman and Anna C. (nee Sealover) Chapman; dear cousin of Catharine Chenoweth and her husband Thomas, Sarah Chenoweth and her wife Denise Paolucci, Megan Towns (goddaughter) and her husband Bryan, Genevieve and Abigail Towns.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Friday from 6-8pm. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Defenders of Animal Rights www.adopt-a-pet.org, Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation www.helpfightra.org, or any Dog Rescue of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
