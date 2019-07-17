Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Carolyn Collette Respess Notice
On July 1, 2019; CAROLYN COLLETTE

RESPESS passed away. She is the beloved

wife of the late Robert Respess.

Friends may call from 10-11AM, Wednesday, July 24 at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A funeral service will follow at 11AM. Interment on Friday, July 26 at 10:30AM in Maplewood Cemetery in Elkins, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Catonsville Presbyterian Church, 1400 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
