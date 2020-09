On August 23, 2020, CAROLYN DENISE PATTERSON, beloved mother of Allison Gabrielle Harris, went home to be with her Heavenly Father. She is survived by four brothers, two sisters, and a host of friends and relatives.



A wake will be held Thursday, 9/10/20, at 12:30 P.M., with the Memorial Service immediately following. MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CENTER, 5616 OLD COURT ROAD.



