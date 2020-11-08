On November 5, 2020, Carolyn (Connie) M. Daugherty (nee Sippel), died peacefully of heart failure. She was the beloved wife of the late James K. Daugherty; devoted mother of James K. Daugherty (Shelley), Kathleen M. Shagena (Joseph), and Michael S. Daugherty; loving grandmother of Kaitlyn, James and Natalie Daugherty, and Caroline Shagena; cherished sister of John E. Sippel (Helen), and the late Richard L. Sippel (Marie) and the late Robert R. Sippel; dear sister in law of Charles G. Daugherty.
Due to COVID, services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carmelite Monastery at www.baltimorecarmel.org/donate/
or to the American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org
.