1/1
Carolyn Daugherty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 5, 2020, Carolyn (Connie) M. Daugherty (nee Sippel), died peacefully of heart failure. She was the beloved wife of the late James K. Daugherty; devoted mother of James K. Daugherty (Shelley), Kathleen M. Shagena (Joseph), and Michael S. Daugherty; loving grandmother of Kaitlyn, James and Natalie Daugherty, and Caroline Shagena; cherished sister of John E. Sippel (Helen), and the late Richard L. Sippel (Marie) and the late Robert R. Sippel; dear sister in law of Charles G. Daugherty.

Due to COVID, services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carmelite Monastery at www.baltimorecarmel.org/donate/ or to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved