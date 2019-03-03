Home

Carolyn "Anne" DeCourcey

Carolyn "Anne" DeCourcey died February 28, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD following a short illness. She was 83.Born on September 1, 1935 in Fallston, MD, Anne (with an E) was the daughter of the late George and Carolyn (Bevard) Gettings. Anne graduated from North Harford High School in 1953. She attended Western Maryland College, where she earned her Bachelor's degree, and met her future husband of 56 years, Richard James DeCourcey. Mrs. DeCourcey retired from teaching in Baltimore County Public Schools after 32 years. She then worked as a travel agent for several years, which facilitated her ability to travel the world. Anne was a member of the Jarrettsville Lioness Club, where she held a variety of offices. She was actively involved in the alumni organizations for North Harford High School and Western Maryland College. Mrs. DeCourcey enjoyed her membership at the Bel Air Athletic Club, where she made several life-long friends. Anne was an avid reader, an accomplished seamstress, and enthusiastic gardener. During her brief residency at Brightview Avondell, she made many new friends, and rekindled past friendships. Mrs. DeCourcey is survived by a daughter, Dr. Catherine DeCourcey; a son, James DeCourcey and his wife, Jane; her granddaughter, Lauren; a sister, Mary Grace (Gettings) Smith; a niece, Jackie (Smith) Barbieri, and her children, Michelle Lino and Nicholas Barbieri.Family and friends will honor Anne's life at Evans Funeral Chapel at 3 Newport Drive, Forest Hill, MD with a Gathering of Friends on Sunday, March 3rd from 2-4, and 6-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Hydes, MD on Monday, March 5th at 10:00 AM. Internment St. John's Church Cemetery. Reception following in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McDaniel College Office of Institutional Advancement, 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD 21157.Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
