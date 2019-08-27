Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Drummey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn "BeBe" Drummey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn "BeBe" Drummey Notice
Carolyn "BeBe" Drummey, age 90, of Bel Air, MD passed away on August 24, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Edna (Siegman) Mainhart.

Mrs. Drummey worked for thirty one years at the Harford County Public Library. She was a member of the Harford County Historical Society, a master gardener and volunteered for the University of MD extension office. She was a member of the Liriodendron Foundation and a volunteer for Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

She is survived by sons, George E. (Ann) Drummey III and William Harry (Dee Ann) Drummey; daughter, Kathleen Marie (Charles) Getscher; grandsons, Michael and Bryan Selvage; granddaughter, Brittney Drummey; and great-grandson, Maddox Anthony Selvage.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, George Edward Drummey Jr. and granddaughter, Jennifer Drummey.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am followed by a memorial mass at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Harford County Public Library or Senator Bob Hooper House c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr., Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now