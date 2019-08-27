|
Carolyn "BeBe" Drummey, age 90, of Bel Air, MD passed away on August 24, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Edna (Siegman) Mainhart.
Mrs. Drummey worked for thirty one years at the Harford County Public Library. She was a member of the Harford County Historical Society, a master gardener and volunteered for the University of MD extension office. She was a member of the Liriodendron Foundation and a volunteer for Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.
She is survived by sons, George E. (Ann) Drummey III and William Harry (Dee Ann) Drummey; daughter, Kathleen Marie (Charles) Getscher; grandsons, Michael and Bryan Selvage; granddaughter, Brittney Drummey; and great-grandson, Maddox Anthony Selvage.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, George Edward Drummey Jr. and granddaughter, Jennifer Drummey.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am followed by a memorial mass at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Harford County Public Library or Senator Bob Hooper House c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr., Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019