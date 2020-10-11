1/
Carolyn E. Ziolkowski
On Friday, October 9, 2020 Carolyn E. Ziolkowski (nee Procella) of Baltimore, age 79. Beloved wife of Milford J. Ziolkowski; devoted mother of Sherrie (David) Barwick, David (Cecilia) Ziolkowski, Nicole (Alex Boswell) Dellaterza; dear sister of Fred Procella; loving grandmother of Sarah, Michelle, David, Mackenzie and Dominic; great grandmother of Alivia, Harper, Bridget, Penelope.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Carolyn with memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
