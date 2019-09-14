Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Carolyn Ella Martinez Notice
On September 11, 2019; Carolyn Ella Martinez (nee Schulz); beloved wife of the late Johnny Martinez; dear sister of the late Patricia Ruth Mullen; loving aunt of Royce Shipley.

A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday at 10:30 AM. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Humane Society; humanesociety.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 14, 2019
