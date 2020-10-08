Carolyn F. Jones, 98, a loving and giving daughter, sister, aunt passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2020 after a brief illness.



Carolyn was born September 30, 1921 in Baltimore Maryland. She graduated from St. Paul Commercial High School and worked for C&P Telephone Company of Maryland as a switchboard operator for several years. Then she went to work for C. J. Langenfelter Construction Company as a receptionist/telephone operator and made travel arrangements for the company. After many years she retired. Carolyn enjoyed sewing, travel and all of life's simple pleasures and enjoyed visiting the beach resorts and the ocean.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll E. Heckrotte Sr., and Agnes Scarff Heckrotte, sister Shirley A. Beattie, brother Carroll E. Heckrotte Jr., sister Anita H. Fisher.



Survivors: Sister Audrey A. Guinn of Texas and many nieces and nephews. She was known as "Aunt Chick" to Patrick, Shawn, Tammy, and Greg. She had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Her nephew Greg will sure miss his "Aunt Chick".



Memorial Service: Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store