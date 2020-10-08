1/1
Carolyn F. Jones
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn F. Jones, 98, a loving and giving daughter, sister, aunt passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2020 after a brief illness.

Carolyn was born September 30, 1921 in Baltimore Maryland. She graduated from St. Paul Commercial High School and worked for C&P Telephone Company of Maryland as a switchboard operator for several years. Then she went to work for C. J. Langenfelter Construction Company as a receptionist/telephone operator and made travel arrangements for the company. After many years she retired. Carolyn enjoyed sewing, travel and all of life's simple pleasures and enjoyed visiting the beach resorts and the ocean.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll E. Heckrotte Sr., and Agnes Scarff Heckrotte, sister Shirley A. Beattie, brother Carroll E. Heckrotte Jr., sister Anita H. Fisher.

Survivors: Sister Audrey A. Guinn of Texas and many nieces and nephews. She was known as "Aunt Chick" to Patrick, Shawn, Tammy, and Greg. She had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Her nephew Greg will sure miss his "Aunt Chick".

Memorial Service: Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved