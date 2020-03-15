|
Carolyn Fitzsimmons, age 74, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2020. She is the beloved wife of over 51 years to James V. Fitzsimmons, Jr.; cherished mother of Paul (Jen) Fitzsimmons, Karen (Michael) Wieczorek, Matthew (Laura) Fitzsimmons, and Janice Fitzsimmons; loving grandmother of Ryan, Patrick, James, Molly, and Owen; dear sister of Thomas Ronaghan and his wife Bonnie. Carolyn is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus, MD 21227 on Monday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Ascension, 4603 Poplar Ave, Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Tuesday at 10am followed by burial at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Carolyn's memory to Casey Cares, 3918 Vero Rd Suite C, Baltimore, MD 21227. To view and sign the family's guestbook please visit www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com.
