Carolyn Fluke Levine
1933 - 2020
Carolyn Fluke Levine died on November 13, 2020, in South Boston, Virginia, where she had lived since 2001. Aged 87, she had previously lived in Savannah, Georgia, and Baltimore, Maryland. The only daughter and second child of Hyman Fluke and Minnie Becker, Mrs. Levine was born in Brooklyn on February 14, 1933, but soon afterwards moved with her family to Savannah. In 1951, she married Dr. Zelvin Levine, also of Savannah.

Moving to Baltimore with her husband and four children in 1961, Mrs. Levine pursued various jobs in retail (among them Betty Cooke's The Store Ltd.) and antiques dealing (at Bill Bentley's Antiques in Cockeysville Maryland.) She achieved her career goal of having her own store, The Sweet Life, at Greenspring Shopping Center in northwest Baltimore. The Sweet Life, which sold candy and presents, had a successful decade-long run in the 1980s and '90s, becoming an informal community meeting place.

Carolyn Levine survived her husband Zelvin, who died in South Boston in 2014. She is survived by her children Michael Gabriel, H. Lee Levine (and partner Morgan Hoover), David Levine (and wife Darlene), and Maryam Levine Scott (and husband Mike), as well as by five grandchildren, Mina Levine Himelright, Brett and Evan Levine, and Julia and Emily Scott. There will be a memorial service in the future.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
