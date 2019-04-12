|
|
On April 10, 2019, Carolyn Plotka Goldberg (nee Plotka); beloved wife of the late Stanley Goldberg; loving mother of Irving (Denise J.) Goldberg, Neil (Denise A.) Goldberg, Randall (Lisa) Goldberg and Barry (Kim) Goldberg; devoted sister of Nomi (late Ben) Sharker; loving grandmother of Katie (Colin) Shinabarker, Kara Goldberg, Samantha (Dominique) Carter, Matthew, Alyssa, Sadie, June and the late Marc Goldberg; adored great grandmother of Kennedy Leigh and Kylie Noel.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 14, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 511 Education Way, Reisterstown, MD 21136, thru Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019