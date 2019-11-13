|
On November 9, 2019 Carolyn Shreck Hottman beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Hottman and devoted mother of Bill Hottman and his wife Pattie, Kris Hottman Eckert and her husband Chris, Leslie Hottman Leber and her husband Page, and the late Lynn Livingston and her husband Dana. Loving Grandmother of Jen, Mike, Kevin, Tim, Lindsay, Courtney, Matt, Brian, Emily, Caroline, and Sara. Great-grandmother of Lily, Parker, and Riley. Sister of Janet McKeel and her husband Benjamin.
Family will receive friends at the Stella Maris Chapel 2300 Dulaney Valley Road Timonium, MD 21093 from 11:30 AM to 12 noon. Funeral Services will be held at the Stella Maris Chapel on Friday at 12 noon. Interment private. To sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019