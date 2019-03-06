Carolyn Lacy Rutherford of Havre de Grace, MD passed away surrounded by love on February 8, 2019 at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. She was 72 years old. Mrs. Rutherford was born in Lynchburg, VA to the late John J. and Jessie Mae (Sellers) Lacy, Sr. She was the loving wife of 41 years to the late Colonel Wilson "Bill" Roller Rutherford III and a most devoted mother and grandmother.Lacy spent 27 years serving her country beside her husband, as she tirelessly cared for the families of the soldiers and volunteered with multiple military charities at home and while living overseas. When they retired to Havre de Grace, she developed her own successful career in real estate; all while caring for the slowly declining health of her husband and finding time to support her children as they developed their own careers.In more recent years, she was a member of Questors historic preservation and restoration club and a volunteer at the Susquehanna Lock House. She was an avid reader, demonstrated by the enjoyment she found in her Book Club and volunteer work at the Havre de Grace library. Lacy loved to travel and touched so many lives in her daughter's community and the duty stations where her son has served the last 26 years, visiting both often. However, her most important and favorite role was as a hopelessly devoted grandmother. These words provide a small glimpse into the woman that Lacy was, but they can barely reflect her amazing depth of character. There is an anonymous quotation which attempts: "That's the thing about inner beauty: unlike physical beauty, which grabs the spotlight on itself, inner beauty shines on everyone, catching them, holding them in its embrace, making them more beautiful." Lacy had a unique ability to make those around her shine. She loved her family fiercely and her friends devotedly, and always put them first.She is survived by her siblings John Joseph Lacy, Jr. (Carolyn) of Waynesboro, VA and Betty Jean Thompson (F. Christian) of Ponte Vedra, FL; her son, Colonel Wilson "Trey" Roller Rutherford IV (Caitlin) of Fort Hood, TX and her daughter, Megan McCarron Rutherford (David Basham) of Seattle, WA; and her beloved grandchildren Wilson Roller Rutherford V, Philip "Duncan" Rutherford and Evelyn Rose Basham. A memorial service celebrating Lacy's life will be held on March 16 at the Bulle Rock Community Club (1200 Bulle Rock Parkway, Havre de Grace, MD) from 2:00-4:00pm. A private memorial service and burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make contributions to the Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org) supporting military, veterans and their families.Messages or stories to be shared may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary