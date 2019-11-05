Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Carolyn Lee Baverman

Carolyn Lee Baverman Notice
Carolyn Lee Baverman (nee Kermisch), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on November 4, 2019, at the age of 97. She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Aaron) Donner and the Honorable Alan (Elida) Baverman, grandchildren, Sara (Michael) Flechner, Ariel Baverman, Jessica (Emet) Ozar, and Devon Baverman, great-grandchildren, Austin Flechner, Ryan Flechner, Shai Ozar, and Yahli Ozar. Mrs. Baverman was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward James Baverman, daughter, Rhona Leigh Baverman, siblings, Albert Kermisch, Irene Holcomb, Dorothy Adler, and Sydney Kermisch, and parents, Sarah and Sol Kermisch.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, November 6, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society or Gilchrist Hospice Care. In mourning at 7523 Slade Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, with services at Beth Tfiloh.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
