Carolyn Louise Appel Notice
On April 15, 2020, Carolyn Louise Appel (nee Ulrich), a Baltimore County native and retired Upper Falls Postal Clerk, passed away. Carolyn was the beloved wife of 67 years to Jesse Eugene Appel; devoted mother to Donald Appel, Debra Watson and husband David, David Appel and wife Joanne; loving grandmother to Kelly Mlynski and husband John, Kathryn Sarcone and husband Frank, Paul Appel, Catherine Nehrebecki and husband Robert, Sarah Watson, Marilyn Eyler and husband Austin, Luke Appel, John Henry Appel and wife Jenna, and Benjamin Watson; great-grandmother to Jackson, Davis, and Emma Mlynski, Elijah and Everett Sarcone, Owen, Atticus, and Eleanor Nehrebecki, and Ronni Eyler.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
