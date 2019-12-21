Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Towson United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Koloup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn M. Koloup

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn M. Koloup Notice
Passed in peace at 92 on December 20th, 2019.

Carolyn was born to the late Emma and John Leonard in Baltimore, Maryland on November 13, 1927. She graduated from Towson University in 1986 Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Art, and was an accomplished painter.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter Cynthia Ann; her son Matthew George; her brother Richard Earle Leonard; her grandchildren Elisabeth Hall, Christopher, and Andrew; and her great grandchild John Teigen Hall, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her husband George; her brothers Bobby and Jack Leonard; and her parents.

Viewing at Ruck Funeral Home Towson on Monday, Dec. 23 from 2-5 p.m. Service at Towson United Methodist Church on Dec. 29 at 10:00 a.m. Open to family and friends. Following the service, she will be buried at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -