Passed in peace at 92 on December 20th, 2019.
Carolyn was born to the late Emma and John Leonard in Baltimore, Maryland on November 13, 1927. She graduated from Towson University in 1986 Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Art, and was an accomplished painter.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Cynthia Ann; her son Matthew George; her brother Richard Earle Leonard; her grandchildren Elisabeth Hall, Christopher, and Andrew; and her great grandchild John Teigen Hall, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her husband George; her brothers Bobby and Jack Leonard; and her parents.
Viewing at Ruck Funeral Home Towson on Monday, Dec. 23 from 2-5 p.m. Service at Towson United Methodist Church on Dec. 29 at 10:00 a.m. Open to family and friends. Following the service, she will be buried at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 21, 2019