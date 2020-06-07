Carolyn M. (Dabrowka) Treppe
Carolyn M. (Dabrowka) Treppe passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 73. She was the wife of John V. Treppe of Brogue to whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Besides her loving husband, she leaves behind her two daughters, Christina Treppe of Baltimore, MD and Carleen Treppe Fisher of Madison, WI, her son-in-law, Doug Fisher, and two grandchildren Helen Day and Thomas Charles whom she adored.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to lung.org in her memory. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, PA. Please visit www.BurgFuneralHome.com to read her entire obituary.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
