On April 23, 2020, Carolyn C. Mowlds lost her fight with cancer and passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Mowlds, Lt Cmdr Ret, parents Robert Guy Jr and Lucille Keller Cochran, and older brother Robert. Honey or Caggy, as she was affectionately called, is survived by her loving children, Kathleen Abou Bakr (Ashraf), Marian MacKenzie (Michael), and Tommy Mowlds (Deserie). Honey was very proud of and much loved by her grandchildren Amina, Kareem and Sherif Abou Bakr, Madeleine and Andrew Novad, and Ryan and SSgt. Tyler (Mateja) Mowlds. She is also survived by her younger brother, John (Priscilla) Cochran of Cumming GA.
Carolyn was born on February 1, 1939. Her family moved from Walbook Avenue to Windsor Hill then Towson MD. She attended Western High School on Falls Road graduating in 1957 then attending Bard Avon Business School graduating to work at Provident Mutual Life Insurance. She met Thomas Mowlds in Ocean City, they were married In June 1960 and soon began the families tour of the USA during his lengthy Naval career – MD, NY, MD, FLA, CA, HA, CA, NH, MD. Upon returning to Maryland, to family and to lifelong friends, she worked for the Baltimore County Public School system in the Administrative offices at Dumbarton House and Greenwood Mansion where she was privy to her children's report cards and attendance records (unfortunately). Retiring in 2004, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading, watching British TV, traveling and flying with Tom and enduring his CPA career.
In lieu of flowers, we would be honored if donations were made to Mercy Health Foundation, 301 St Paul Place, Baltimore MD 21202. Please write in memo section: Outpatient Chemo Clinical Fund and add note: In Memory of Carolyn C Mowlds.
Following her cremation, a private family memorial service will be held. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.peacefulalternatives.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020