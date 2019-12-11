|
|
Carolyn Ann Davis Nelka, age 78, resident of Baltimore. Daughter of Ira and Virgie Davis, wife of Gene Nelka, mother of Jeanne (Nelka) Zucker and John Nelka. Graduate of the College of Notre Dame, Baltimore School of Massage and Traditional Acupuncture Institute. Worked as a nurse, massage therapist and acupuncturist and at The Waxter Center and College of Notre Dame in Planned Giving. Funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in 2020. Memorial service/celebration of life in 2020. Donations in Carolyn's name may be made to School of Nursing, Notre Dame of Maryland University, 4701 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210 or .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019