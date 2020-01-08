Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
More Obituaries for Carolyn TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn S. TURNER

Carolyn S. TURNER Notice
Carolyn S. Turner passed away on January 5, 2020; loving wife of John E. Turner; beloved mother of Preston Tuner and Blair Anton and Brooke T. Shapiro and her husband David; dear sister of Barbara Frack, Elaine Hilliard, and Henry Chip Schmidt; cherished grandmother of Drew, Emily, and Wilson Turner, Steven, Joseph, and Jacob Shapiro.

The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:30 to 3pm at which time a memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Turner's life will begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Turner's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore, 1 Aisquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
