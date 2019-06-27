Home

Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Schumacher, on June 22, 2019, Carolyn Diane, of Westminster, beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Edmund Schumacher, mother of Jeremy Bryant (Margo), grandmother of Keller and Holden Bryant, sister of Deborah Brannon (Pat), mother-in-law of Deneen Calabrese (Tom) with children Megan, Timothy & Amy, Chuck Schumacher, Jr. (Lani) with children Braden & Camryn and Andrew Schumacher.

Friends may call Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
