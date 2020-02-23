Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Historic Catholic Church-Hickory
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:30 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Crownsville, MD
View Map

Carolyn T. Deares

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn T. Deares Notice
On February 19, 2020, Carolyn T. Deares, 74, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of George Deares for 55 wonderful years; devoted mother of Timothy Deares and Jessica Jenkins & her husband Bryan; cherished grandmother of Hailey, Alyssa, Lydia and Kai; dear sister of Pamela Potter & her husband George Cavanagh; loving aunt of Gregory Cavanagh and Emily Cavanagh. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

In her early years, she was a cosmetologist by trade. With George being in the Army, they were stationed in Europe for some time and they stayed an additional five years during his civilian career. While there, Carolyn fell in love with southern Germany and Austria. She was selfless, caring and above all else, her family was her first priority.

Family and friends will honor Carolyn's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 1-3 & 6-8 PM. A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Ignatius Historic Catholic Church-Hickory. Interment to be held 2:30 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -