On February 19, 2020, Carolyn T. Deares, 74, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of George Deares for 55 wonderful years; devoted mother of Timothy Deares and Jessica Jenkins & her husband Bryan; cherished grandmother of Hailey, Alyssa, Lydia and Kai; dear sister of Pamela Potter & her husband George Cavanagh; loving aunt of Gregory Cavanagh and Emily Cavanagh. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
In her early years, she was a cosmetologist by trade. With George being in the Army, they were stationed in Europe for some time and they stayed an additional five years during his civilian career. While there, Carolyn fell in love with southern Germany and Austria. She was selfless, caring and above all else, her family was her first priority.
Family and friends will honor Carolyn's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 1-3 & 6-8 PM. A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Ignatius Historic Catholic Church-Hickory. Interment to be held 2:30 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
