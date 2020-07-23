On Sunday July 19, 2020 Carolyn Vaughn Leveque beloved wife of the late James Howard Leveque, Jr.; loving mother of daughter Susan (Gary) Thompson and step-mother of Renee Michelle (Patrick) Leveque, Laura (John) Samuels, Stephanie Leveque and James Leveque III (Cyntia); and cherished grandmother of Tyler, Madeline, Taylor, Kenneth, Natalie, and James. Please note that due to current restrictions, the service will be limited to close family and friends. She will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Marriottsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please kindly make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.