1/
Carolyn Vaughn Leveque
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday July 19, 2020 Carolyn Vaughn Leveque beloved wife of the late James Howard Leveque, Jr.; loving mother of daughter Susan (Gary) Thompson and step-mother of Renee Michelle (Patrick) Leveque, Laura (John) Samuels, Stephanie Leveque and James Leveque III (Cyntia); and cherished grandmother of Tyler, Madeline, Taylor, Kenneth, Natalie, and James. Please note that due to current restrictions, the service will be limited to close family and friends. She will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Marriottsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please kindly make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

harrywitzkefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved