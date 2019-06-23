Home

Reposing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Carolyn Velte THOMAS Notice
On June 21, 2019 Carolyn Velte Thomas (nee Franke), age 89, daughter of the late Emily Franke and Frederick Franke; devoted sister of the late Frederick Franke; beloved wife of the late Philip A. Velte, Jr. and Lawrence Thomas; loving mother of Phyllis Velte-Jones and her husband Albert Jones, Steven Velte and his wife Barbara, Mark Velte and his wife Deborah; loving grandmother of Nicole Osenburg, Jason Velte, Ryan Jones, Justin Jones and Lauren Jones and great-grandmother of Weston, Hailey and Nicholas.

Mrs. Thomas will lie-in-repose at Stella Maris Chapel on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11 AM when a funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to (www.st.jude.org ). Arrangements by Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
