Carolyn Virginia Romaniello, 72, of Conowingo, MD passed away on June 18, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her loving spouse Anthony Romaniello; daughters, Tina (Tony) DiJulio and Kimberly (Keith) Heidel; grandchildren, Kara Heidel, T.J. DiJulio, Kaitlyn Heidel, Kyle Heidel and Nicholas DiJulio; and brothers, Robert Heitzer, John Heitzer, Daniel Heitzer and Bernard Nelson. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, 10:00 am at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Middle River, MD. Burial will take place in the Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019