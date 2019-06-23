Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Middle River, MD
Carolyn Virginia Romaniello, 72, of Conowingo, MD passed away on June 18, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her loving spouse Anthony Romaniello; daughters, Tina (Tony) DiJulio and Kimberly (Keith) Heidel; grandchildren, Kara Heidel, T.J. DiJulio, Kaitlyn Heidel, Kyle Heidel and Nicholas DiJulio; and brothers, Robert Heitzer, John Heitzer, Daniel Heitzer and Bernard Nelson. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, 10:00 am at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Middle River, MD. Burial will take place in the Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
