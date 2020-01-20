Home

R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
Dr. Carolyn Waltz


1942 - 2020
Dr. Carolyn Ann Waltz, PhD, RN, FAAN, age 77, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on January 17, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD on December 01, 1942 to the late Alexander Feher and Reda Pauline (Croucher) Feher.

Carolyn taught for 41 years at the University of Maryland School of Nursing. She served as Professor, Academic Dean, and director of International Affairs for several years. In addition to authoring numerous nursing textbooks. Carolyn was also the President of Greystone Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation. Carolyn enjoyed international travel, shopping, and spending time with her family. She had a love for animals, specifically horses and her dogs. Carolyn will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 55 years, Carroll "Bud" Waltz; daughters: Laura Hudson and Jennifer Lynne Waltz and her fiance, Scott Wilkinson; cousins: Ellen Krich, Gary Croucher and families.

A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:00 AM. Burial will be held at Brookview Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn's honor may be made payable to "Greystone Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation." and sent in care of the funeral home P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 20, 2020
