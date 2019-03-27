|
On March 25, 2019, Carolyn Weinberger (nee Mayer); beloved wife of Steven Weinberger; dear sister-in-law of Marshall and Marcia Klein; cherished daughter of the late Hilde and George Mayer; also survived by Robert Levi, a dear cousin.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 29, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019