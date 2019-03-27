Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Weinberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Weinberger

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Weinberger Notice
On March 25, 2019, Carolyn Weinberger (nee Mayer); beloved wife of Steven Weinberger; dear sister-in-law of Marshall and Marcia Klein; cherished daughter of the late Hilde and George Mayer; also survived by Robert Levi, a dear cousin.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 29, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now