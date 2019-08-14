Home

Craig Witzke Funeral Care
1835 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Craig Witzke Funeral Care
1835 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Craig Witzke Funeral Care
1835 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Interment
Following Services
Good Shepherd Cemetery
Carolyn Widitz


1941 - 2019
Carolyn Widitz Notice
Carolyn Adele Widitz was born in Baltimore, MD on June 15, 1941 to Edward and Regina Myszkowski. She passed on August 10, 2019, she was 78.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John Widitz; devoted mother of Diane Tregoning and her husband Robert, and Scott Widitz . As well as her adoring grandchildren Kevin, Rachel, Heather, Brian, Kyle and Stacy. She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Sharon Bragg who is survived by her husband Mike Bragg.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM & 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Candle Light Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Church of the Resurrection. With interment at Good Shepherd Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

In Lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Camp Glow C/O the Archdiocese of Baltimore 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
