1/
Carolyn Wiedeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 4, 2020 Carolyn Elaine (nee Hagner) Wiedeman beloved wife of the late Philip Charles Wiedeman; devoted mother of the late Katherine Ann (nee Wiedeman) Hamilton; loving grandmother of Alicia Elaine Hamilton; cherished great-grandmother of Brendon Lee Jordan; dear sister of the late Katherine Joan Musser and seven late half siblings; she is also survived by her loving furry best friend Jake.

The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9am until 11am, at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County www.harfordshelter.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved