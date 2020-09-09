Carolyn Wiedeman

On September 4, 2020 Carolyn Elaine (nee Hagner) Wiedeman beloved wife of the late Philip Charles Wiedeman; devoted mother of the late Katherine Ann (nee Wiedeman) Hamilton; loving grandmother of Alicia Elaine Hamilton; cherished great-grandmother of Brendon Lee Jordan; dear sister of the late Katherine Joan Musser and seven late half siblings; she is also survived by her loving furry best friend Jake.
The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9am until 11am, at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County www.harfordshelter.org