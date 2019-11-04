|
|
Carolyn M. Wilson, 80, of Frederick, formerly of Poolesville, MD, passed from this life on October 28, 2019 at Heartfields Assisted Living Facility in Frederick, MD.
Carolyn was the daughter of Frank A. Spinek, Helen D. Baumgartner and the step-daughter of Harry R. Baumgartner.
Carolyn was a Registered Nurse and graduate of the nursing program at Frederick Community College. She later earned a Bachelor's degree from Columbia Union College. Carolyn finished her nursing career as a hospice nurse for Montgomery Hospice.
Carolyn had a passion for helping and taking care of all living things including animals. Carolyn was known for nursing small critters back to health and then releasing them back into the wild.
Carolyn is survived by her only child Paul J. Kassab and his wife Kristi, grandchildren P. Ryan Kassab and wife Jennifer, and Ashleigh M. Patino and husband Jonathan.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Heartfields for all of the care and support over the last three years. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Frederick County for the special care given to Carolyn in her final days with us.
Last but not least are Betty and Melvin Smith who took Carolyn "under their wing" when she moved to Frederick. Carolyn always spoke fondly of their visits.
A grave side service will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Carolyn to Hospice of Frederick County https://www.hospiceoffrederick.org/Donate-Support.aspx or the Frederick County Humane Society http://www.fchs.org/mobile/site/donate.html
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2019