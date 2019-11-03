Home

Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Marks Roman Catholic Church
30 Melvin Avenue
Catonsville, MD
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marks Roman Catholic Church
30 Melvin Avenue
Catonsville, MD
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
Carrie Bristow Langley Notice
On October 30, 2019, Carrie Bristow Langley.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 5th at the Family Owned Funeral Home P.A. of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133 from 5-8pm. Funeral Services will be held Wedn. Nov 6th at St. Marks Roman Catholic Church, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. The Visitation will begin at 9:15am with the funeral mass starting at 10am. Interment Thurs. Nov.7th @ 10am at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. We invite you to sign the guestbook at www.wyliefh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
