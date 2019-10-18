Home

Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Conkling St.
700 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 342-1222
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Conkling St.
700 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Carroll Cawley Notice
On October 16,2019, Carroll Anthony Cawley, devoted husband to the late Mary E. Cawley (nee Wanger), beloved father to Thomas and Timothy Cawley, loving brother to Doris Gill and the late Gloria Novak, Alma Clark and Patricia Simonds, also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family and friends may gather at LILLY & ZEILER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 700 S. Conkling St./21224 on Friday, October 18,2019 from 2-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Saturday, October 19,2019, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
