Carroll "Bucky" E. Kidd, formerly of Harford County, passed away July 22nd.



He retired to Elkins, W.Va. after many years of employment with the State of MD. He is survived by his wife, Ronda; daughter, Renee of Cecil Co.; son, Gary of Elkins; several grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Jane Given of Darlington, MD.



He was known for always helping those in need.



No services will be held per the family's wishes.



