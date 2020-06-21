On June 18, 2020 Carroll E. Parker, 78, of Reisterstown beloved husband of Carol E. (nee Eichler) Parker. Father of Christopher and his wife Barbara Parker and Timothy and his wife Elizabeth Parker. Grandfather of Julia, Katherine, and Matthew Parker. Brother of Barbara Charnock.
A graveside service will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life will take place on June 11, 2021 (his birthday) at Ward's Chapel Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21092-5122 or Ward's Chapel UM Church, 11023 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com
A graveside service will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life will take place on June 11, 2021 (his birthday) at Ward's Chapel Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21092-5122 or Ward's Chapel UM Church, 11023 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.