Carroll E. Parker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 18, 2020 Carroll E. Parker, 78, of Reisterstown beloved husband of Carol E. (nee Eichler) Parker. Father of Christopher and his wife Barbara Parker and Timothy and his wife Elizabeth Parker. Grandfather of Julia, Katherine, and Matthew Parker. Brother of Barbara Charnock.

A graveside service will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life will take place on June 11, 2021 (his birthday) at Ward's Chapel Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21092-5122 or Ward's Chapel UM Church, 11023 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
Ward's Chapel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved