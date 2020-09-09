On September 4, 2020, Carroll Edward "Eddie" Street, Jr., 77, of Hanover, PA, beloved father of Thomas E. Street, Christine M. Herring, and Katie A. McMichael, grandfather of 5, and brother of James "Jimmy" Street, and Ginger Trimble, loving fiancé of Anna A. Moore and former husband of Ginger Street.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. David's UCC Fellowship Grove, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331, with a visitation from 10-11am at the fellowship grove.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.