1/1
Carroll E. "Eddie" Street Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 4, 2020, Carroll Edward "Eddie" Street, Jr., 77, of Hanover, PA, beloved father of Thomas E. Street, Christine M. Herring, and Katie A. McMichael, grandfather of 5, and brother of James "Jimmy" Street, and Ginger Trimble, loving fiancé of Anna A. Moore and former husband of Ginger Street.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 11am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. David's UCC Fellowship Grove, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331, with a visitation from 10-11am at the fellowship grove.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. David's United Church of Christ Fellowship Grove
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. David's United Church of Christ Fellowship Grove
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved