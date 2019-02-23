Home

Carroll Lee Miles of Parkville, Maryland 84 died quietly in his sleep early in the morning on February 22, 2019; beloved Husband of Patricia Dorsey; father of Katherine Godell of Arnold, Md., James Miles of Baltimore, Md; Grandfather of Zachary and Sarah Feldmann of Arnold, Md.Relatives and friends may call at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd. on Friday March 1, 2019 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm, where a Memorial service will be held on Saturday March 2 2019 at 11 AM. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28, 2019

