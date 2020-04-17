|
Carroll C. (Mack) Mackall passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 80, during his stay at Future Care – Lochearn, Baltimore, Md. Handsome, debonair, and kind-hearted with an infectious smile, he was a proud father, son, brother, and warrior as an outspoken community activist and political organizer. In compliance with Federal safety guidelines for COVID-19, traditional final arrangements will not be held. Plans are being made for a private burial ceremony at King Memorial, Baltimore for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life in honor of Mack will be held once the current public health crisis has passed. He was born in Calvert County, Maryland in Dec 1939. He attended Douglass High School and raised a family and lived his life in Northwest Baltimore. He worked at Bethlehem Steel "The Point" for 38 years, retiring in Jan 2002. He also drove a cab part-time for many years, driving for both Diamond and Arrow Cab companies. He leaves to mourn his first love and lawfully wedded wife Barbara Jean (nee Miller) Mackall (divorced), a devoted companion and friend, Ms. Celcia "CC" Wainwright, his sons Terence (Lisa) Mackall, Geron (Donnie) Mackall, and Gerald (Jasmine) Mackall, his daughter Karen (LA) Eubanks, 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends, and last but not least his inner circle of friends, who he held in high esteem: Baba Ali, Jimmy Green, George Jackson, and Shirlene Perry and her son Dominic. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Carroll and Tryphena Mackall, Sister Hazel (Andrew) Smith, Brother Villareal (Butch) Mackall, and his first born son, Carroll "Pete" Mackall.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020